Indian community contributes to fight against COVID-19

The Indian community in Namibia, supported by High Commission of India in Windhoek last week, handed-over contribution of 650 packets of food and essential supplies for people severely affected by the COVID-19.

The packets were handed-over to Hon. Dr. Ester Muinjangue, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, in presence of Hon. Jennely Matundu, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

Each food packet contains 5 kg maize, 2 kg rice, 1 kg sugar, 750 ml cooking oil, 2 macaroni prepacks and powdered softdrink sachets. In addition to food items, 500 re-useable face masks, 650 soap bars, and 200 bottles of 500 ml hand sanitizer were also provided. The contribution is valued about N$ 150,000.

This voluntary contribution by members of Indian community, supported by the High Commission, is an expression of their solidarity with Namibian brothers and sisters in these unprecedented, difficult times, and of strong and friendly people-to-people bonds that exist between Namibia and India.

Indian community in Namibia is quite small, but is well integrated and contributes meaningfully to the Namibian society.

With the objective of furthering people-to-people connect between the two countries, an India-Namibia Association of friendship was formed in 2019. A business organization, “India Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry”, is functional since 2016 to strengthen business ties between Namibia and India.