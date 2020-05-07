Massive discount at government resorts for Namibian families as lockdown winds down

Namibia Wildlife Resorts has been using the lockdown lull to do extensive renovations at two of the Etosha rest camps, and to prepare the groundwork for its own training facility.

Wildlife Resorts’ acting Managing Director, Dr Matthias Ngwangwama said the absence of tourists at a various resorts offered a window to fasttrack maintenance and renovation work that was started before the lockdown began.

“So far, Okaukuejo has seen the renovation of the campsite ablution and field kitchen. At Halali, attention has been placed on improving the look and feel of the resort,” he said adding that the renovations ensure that Okaukuejo and Halai can again provide the best possible experience to guests.

At the same time, Dr Ngwangwama announced that Wildlife Resorts has introduced a very significant special for Namibian families. Except for the Khorixas single rooms, the Hardap dormitories, Shark Island Lightouse and Mile 108’s Fisherman chalets, all other rooms at all other government-owned resorts will only be N$600 per night. At all campsites, the special rate is only N$100 per person per night.

The government’s restcamp operator has also been hard at work to prepare for the launch of its Hospitality Institute for in-house training of its staff.

“[The] Hospitality Institute will focus on addressing the service levels within the organisation. The institute is a strategic intervention to increase customer service levels within the company. One of the challenges in the tourism sector is the weak service levels. Therefore, as an organisation, we have made an intentional decision to remedy this by ensuring that our team members undergo periodic training to equip them with the right skill set. Thus far, we have already started building capacity amongst our leadership team. Therefore, the public must be on the lookout as we put everything in motion to launch our Hospitality Institute,” said Dr Ngwangwama.