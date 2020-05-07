NaTIS offices reopen on Thursday 07 May

The Roads Authority advised that all NaTIS office countrywide will reopen on Thursday 07 May 2020. The two-day delay after the beginning of Stage 2 under the State of Emergency is to ensure the safety of both staff and public.

“This is to ensure that the necessary precautionary measures are set up at our offices to comply with Health and Hygiene guidelines from the government during Stage 2 under the Covid-19 State of Emergency and to ensure the safety of our staff and customers,” NaTIS said on Friday in a statement issued by the Manager of Corporate Communication, Hileni Fillemon.

The Drive Through at NaTIS Valley and the Corporate Clients Cash Hall at the RA Head Office, which already opened this week Wednesday, will be open on Tuesday 05 May to assist with the renewal of expired vehicle licences.

Skeleton staff will also be on standby to assist essential service providers with any NaTIS related transactions.

Detailed information can be obtained via email at pr@ra.org.na