Exhibition ‘StArt Salon Vol 2’, appropriate during lockdown

The second series of ‘salon’ style exhibitions titled StArt Salon Vol 2 was launched on 24 April. The series started in 2018 and the organisers felt it was the appropriate time to revive the format for their second online exhibition of 2020.

The organisers explained that salon translates from French as ‘living room’, they feel like it is appropriate since we have all recently been spending more time at home than usual.

“The exhibition is accompanied by audio clips so that even when in lockdown, we can hear directly from the artist about their work and their process,” they added.

They emphasised, that, StArt Salon Vol 2 will together works by Namibian artists Nicky Marais, Elisia Nghidishange and Fillipus Sheehama, who are all invested in exploring both their personal contexts as well as how these play out in a wider sense.

“While we are all isolated at home during a national lockdown this seems even more pertinent as we find ourselves looking inward, while simultaneously playing our part in an issue exponentially bigger than our individual selves,” the added.

The exhibition can be viewed at www.startartgallery.com/start-salon-vol-2 and running alongside the exhibition is a raffle which is structured so that each person who buys a ticket stands a chance to win an original print, ceramic or mystery box by Elisia Nghidishange.

22 tickets are available and the final draw will take place on 1 May, therefore, anybody interested in buying tickets can find more information at www.startartgallery.com/nghidishange-raffle.