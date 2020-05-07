Signing documents can be an obstacle when working from home – SA tech company offers web solution

While many people work from home, getting documents signed still remains a headache. The practical limitations of existing digital signatures are forcefully demonstrated by Namibian banks’ reluctance to accept digitally-signed documents.

At this point in time, it is even more acute since hundreds of companies have applied for payment holidays or for other forms of financial assistance. But bank rules are strict and any application that has some hope of being approved must still be signed on the original documents.

Trying to overcome this hurdle while satisfying all legal requirements, a South African technology company, Impression Signatures has developed a web-based Electronic Signature Dashboard – offering businesses quick access to eSignatures for themselves and their customers. These signatures are within the necessary legal parameters and incorporating advanced security features. The Dashboard is not only fully compliant with legislation but gives users the power to brand their tool and ensure optimum productivity.

As the first African member of the global Cloud Signature Consortium, Impression’s digital and cloud signature products meet rigorous cybersecurity requirements and comply with the world’s most demanding electronic signature regulations. “The development of this Dashboard was driven by six key elements, essential to reliable eSignature/document management; confidentiality, authenticity, accountability, non-repudiation, integrity and availability,” said Andy Papastefanou, the founder of Impression Signatures.

Whether users created the document or received it from another, it can be uploaded to the Dashboard online in virtually any format (PDF, Excel, Word, Image, PowerPoint). It will automatically be converted to a PDF document, ready to sign or send for signing and track. “We focussed on creating a tool that is straightforward, offers instant value and doesn’t require a user guide to operate. It is intuitive and simple, operating on a highly affordable monthly consumption model with no hidden costs,” Papastefanou elaborated. “Our goal is to help you get to your ‘yes’ quicker, while making the process of sending and signing documents convenient, legal and safe.”

Once the user has logged in with Active Directory details, they can track and manage the signing, sending and finalisation of documents in a simple “email” environment. Conveniently, the signee doesn’t need to install any software, and will simply receive an email with a secure link, allowing them to sign and return the document – immediately. Consent is ensured with Active Directory Integration.

“With no limitations to the number of signatures required, users can either send the document to all required signatories at once or set a workflow if the document must be signed in a particular order. The mobile-friendly tool is available on all web browsers,” said Papastefanou.

Given the need, demand for this solution has grown exponentially across the board – from banks to insurers, retailers, government organisations and hospital groups. “In today’s world, it is essential that businesses save both time and resources. When documents can be signed legally, from anywhere, within a minute or two, the productivity benefits are legion,” concluded Papastefanou.