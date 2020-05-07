Select Page

Statistics Agency to commence survey on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on businesses

Posted by | Apr 28, 2020 |

Statistics Agency to commence survey on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on businesses

Namibia’s Statistics Agency, (NSA) will kick-off a survey aimed at measuring the prevalence and nature of the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on selected businesses operating in the country from 29 April to next week.

The six-day Business Perception Survey will cover a total of 502 formal businesses only and a convenient list of businesses across 16 sectors of the economy will be used for this survey, the agency said this week.

“The questionnaire will be electronic and will be sent to the emails of businesses, and will be followed up with telephone calls. For those without emails and cannot respond using the link, they will be interviewed via telephone,” statistician general, Alex Shimuafeni said.

Shimuafeni meanwhile said trained professional statisticians from NSA will be trained on how to administer and explain the questionnaire through the telephone.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Russia, Namibia to further strengthen bilateral relations

Russia, Namibia to further strengthen bilateral relations

2 March 2018

Ethiopian knows how to make flying pleasant

Ethiopian knows how to make flying pleasant

19 December 2016

Second Aspirant Judges Training Programme to commence next week

Second Aspirant Judges Training Programme to commence next week

9 November 2017

Finance Ministry warns of ongoing tax scam

Finance Ministry warns of ongoing tax scam

20 December 2019