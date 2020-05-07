Select Page

Agriculture Ministry expects to harvest 140,000 tonnes of grain

The Agriculture Ministry is expecting an above average grain harvest of 140,000 tonnes and will continue tapping from partners to avert hunger, an official said.

MAWF Executive Director in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Percy Misika said they expect a harvest of 70,000 tonnes of maize and about 60,000 tonnes of sorghum, which are Namibia’s staple food.

Misika added that the government will continue to work with finding partners in agriculture including Food and Agriculture Organization, China and the United Nations.

“We have projects in the Kunene region where farmers were being assisted by development partners plus government and these will continue to be taken care of. We also believe our partners will be keen to continue working with us,” he said.

“We might be in a difficult time but things will get better,” he said.

