Local bank launches free essentials delivery service during lockdown

Bank Windhoek customers can now comfortably stay in their homes while the new ‘Hey Jude Rider Service’ shops on their behalf and delivers groceries and other essentials on their doorstep free of charge.

The Rider Service was launched on 16 April and is an add-on service to the Hey Jude for Bank Windhoek App, an exclusive mobile application for Bank Windhoek customers that connects them to their very own Personal Assistant available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The service which previously assisted customers with various tasks such as finding cost-friendly plumbers or sourcing quotes for hard to find items, for example, now includes a free essentials shopping and delivery service to assist customers during the lockdown.

When asked what inspired the launch of this service, Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack said, “This service has been introduced to enable our customers to adhere to the social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic and give them peace of mind during these unprecedented time.”

To ensure the health and safety of customers making use of the service, Bank Windhoek has implemented strict health protocols for their Rider. One of these protocols is the impressive “leave at door” delivery policy, which ensures that the Rider has no physical contact with customers. They simply place the customer’s purchases at their gate or door and then wait for them to collect their package before leaving to ensure that the customer safely receives their order. Store receipts are also delivered digitally through the Bank Windhoek Mobile App.

The Rider Service vehicle is also disinfected at regular intervals to ensure that all deliveries are as sanitary as possible and the Rider is supplied with gloves, masks, hand sanitiser, and wipes to ensure their safety while carrying out shopping trips on behalf of Bank Windhoek customers.

Those who wish to make use of the service are encouraged to download the Hey Jude for Bank Windhoek App from their respective App stores and upload their shopping lists or requests for medication and other essentials 24 hours in advance.

Payments for these goods can be made through various channels such as the Bank Windhoek EasyWallet service, cash or by Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT).

While the delivery service is only currently available in Windhoek, the Hey Jude for Bank Windhoek App and the services of its Personal Assistants are available to Bank Windhoek customers nationwide for only N$99 per month, 50%off the Normal Retail Price of N$199.

For more information on the Hey Jude for Bank Windhoek App and its additional Rider Service, customers can send an email to bankwindhoek@heyjudeapp.com.