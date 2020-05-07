Crayfish festival postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19

The annual Luderitz Crayfish Festival is one of the country’s biggest festivals which positions the coastal town as a major tourism and investment destination in Namibia has been postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Brigitte Fredericks, the mayor of the town, in response to a news agency, said the decision to cancel this year’s festival is in full compliance with the state of emergency regulations.

“The annual festival is meant to showcase and celebrate the town’s unique sea life, multi-cultural roots, rich maritime history and superior quality crayfish. The festival also provides a platform for small and medium enterprises to showcase their products and services,” said Fredericks.

The festival usually pulls in thousands of exhibitors.

“It offers an exceptional opportunity for the business community, new investors, tourists, officials both from Namibia and the world to showcase their products,” she said.