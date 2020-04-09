Stay at home with Suzy Eises and Imms Nicolau

The Goethe Institut Namibia will host a live stream “At Home with Goethe ft Suzy Eises and Imms Nicolau” on 10 April.

At Home with Goethe is a platform where local artists transform their home into a mini studio and discuss life as an artist during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Institut said in a statement that this week Suzy Eises, award-winning saxophonist and Imms Nicolau, world-class guitarist will welcome their audiences into their homes with tunes and interactive discussions from 19:00 to 20:00.

“The live stream will be available on our Facebook page and musicians may also connect their private accounts other platforms for another channel of live streaming for the audience’s convenience,” the Institut informed.

They made this platform available to provide local musicians with the opportunity to showcase their latest developments in their careers and stage a concert for Namibia, during the National State of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.