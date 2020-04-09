Communications Regulatory Authority donates N$25,000 to NUST’s technological response to COVID-19

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) recently made a donation in kind (airtime and data) to the tune of N$25,000 to its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement tertiary institution partner, the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST),

“Through this donation, the Authority is ensuring that CRAN contributes to the efforts of the government in curbing the further spread of this pandemic and will further assist the government by ploughing much needed resources from stakeholders to alleviate the negative impact this pandemic has on government resources,” said Jochen Traut, CRAN’s acting Chief Executive.

CRAN is aware of the important role of Information and Communication Technology during these challenging times and understands the negative impact this global pandemic has on Namibia and the globe, he added.

NUST’s acting Vice Chancellor, Morné du Toit, said “the Faculty of Computing and Informatics at NUST, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Social Services, and the World Health Organisation Africa Office are developing technological applications and solutions and conducting research that would assist the government to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Du Toit added that CRAN’s donation would enable NUST through their dedicated lecturers and students to offer technological solutions to the challenges presented by the pandemic.