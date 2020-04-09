Emergency medical assistance asks for donations for their ‘Clean Hands for All’ initiative

The Emergency and Medical Assistance organisation (EMA), which is a non-profit organisation has started a new initiative called ‘Clean Hands for All’, for people who can not get sanitising items easily during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Toini Niikondo, second Chairman of EMA, said cleaning hands is not easy to follow for everyone, because many people in informal settlement and homeless people do not have the necessary stuff like soap, hand sanitiser, water and other standard hygienic products.

At the same time, EMA first Chairman, Fabian Martens said they put the ‘Clean Hands for All’ initiative and the community ambulance together to help people who can not get hygiene items easily. “We are here to assist all Namibians especially those who need our help desperately,” he said.

The EMA Rescue Services asked the community and organisations to help support this initiative with donations of soap, hand sanitiser, hygiene products or funds for the logistical costs. “If companies or private persons want to support this initiative or in general the community service they can contact EMA Rescue Service by calling on 061- 302 931, via email at ema-rescue@osh-med.pro or via website at www.ema-organisation.pro ,” Martens said.

According to Niikondo an additional challenge for them is to have the ambulance up and running to help transport patients. “I plead with everyone and companies to become a support of EMA Rescue Service,” he emphasised.

He explained that they currently have four different levels for corporate supporters and every donation in the form of goods or funds helps and is greatly appreciated. “Public members can become supporters with a contribution of N$950 per annum, which is the average cost of a medical emergency response, One Supporter, equals, One Life Saved,” he pleaded.

Martens further highlighted that in case of an emergency, they are available 24/7 via the EMA Emergency Control Centre with the emergency call number 085 9112. “Our aim is to assist country wide with ambulances, especially in areas where emergency services are needed most,” Martens concluded.