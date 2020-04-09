Select Page

Development Bank contributes N$1.4 million to Disaster Relief Fund

Posted by | Apr 8, 2020 |

The Development Bank of Namibia has donated N$1.435 million to the Covid-19 Disaster Relief Fund, initiated by the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Bank’s Chief Executive, Martin Inkumbi said in a note this week although the Bank is primarily involved in financing for economic development, it views the lives of Namibians as being of incalculable value, and so used its corporate social investment budget with the intent of preserving lives by contributing to the Disaster Relief Fund.

In addition to its donation, the Bank also recently announced measures to provide relief to SMEs and the tourism and hospitality sector. To this effect, Inkumbi called on all borrowers to approach the Bank if they are experiencing sudden contractions of cash flow due to the current Covid-19 lockdown.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

