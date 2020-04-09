Development Bank contributes N$1.4 million to Disaster Relief Fund

The Development Bank of Namibia has donated N$1.435 million to the Covid-19 Disaster Relief Fund, initiated by the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Bank’s Chief Executive, Martin Inkumbi said in a note this week although the Bank is primarily involved in financing for economic development, it views the lives of Namibians as being of incalculable value, and so used its corporate social investment budget with the intent of preserving lives by contributing to the Disaster Relief Fund.

In addition to its donation, the Bank also recently announced measures to provide relief to SMEs and the tourism and hospitality sector. To this effect, Inkumbi called on all borrowers to approach the Bank if they are experiencing sudden contractions of cash flow due to the current Covid-19 lockdown.