Letshego Namibia offers relief to customers through three-month payment holiday

Letshego Namibia announced they are offering customers the opportunity to apply for relief by way of a three-month payment holiday, effective from 1 April.

Letshego’s customers can apply for payment relief by sending an sms to 5626 with the word relief, followed by the name of their town, a statement released this week highlighted.

In the statement the company said relief will be considered on a case by case basis subject to normal terms and conditions and only if their salaried income was in anyway affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thanks to the proactive action of our national health authorities and government, supported by fellow members of the private sector, Letshego Namibia acknowledges that these trying times call for financial institutions to be responsive to the prevailing and unfolding socio economic environment. It is for that reason that Letshego Namibia will consider each application for relief on an individual basis, to assist our customers to manage their repayments through this challenging period,” said Letshego Namibia’s CEO, Ester Kali.

The Letshego Group has committed more than N$4million in direct financial support to regional government relief funds and non-profit organisations across its 11 market footprint in sub Saharan Africa.

Within this total regional contribution, Letshego Namibia is donating N$1.1 million towards the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, four of Letshego’s retail branches, namely Windhoek Katutura, Rundu and Swakopmund remain open to assist customers in need.