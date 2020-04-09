Select Page

Inspire your community to be safe and win big

The Merck Foundation in partnership with The First Lady of Namibia Monica Geingos has invited journalists to enter their “Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards, before or on 30 June.

Journalist who have done creative and influential media work, which aims to raise awareness and sensitize communities about COVID-19 at a regular basis will be eligible to win these awards.

The Merck Foundation said in a statement the theme for the awards is raising awareness on how to stay safe and keep physically and mentally healthy during COVID-19 lockdown.

“Journalist from print, online, radio and multimedia platforms from English speaking African countries can enter by submitting their work via email to infor@merck-foundation.com along with their detail, eg. name, gender, country, media etc.” they explained.

According to the Foundation sending more entries to showcase your work at regular basis will increase your chances of winning.

Journalists’ can win up to US$500 for each category.

 

