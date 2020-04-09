Mufeti appointed as new Environmental Commissioner

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism last month appointed a new Environmental Commissioner, Timoteus Mufeti, effective 19 March.

Mufeti is an Environment/Natural Resources Scientist with educational knowledge, skills and professional experience in Environmental Systems including Social Components of Environment.

The Ministry said is a tested teamlLeader with proven skills to maintain high quality standards which they will benefit from his professional standards, experience and knowledge.

He holds a Masters Degree in Science and Business Administration with a working experience of over 24 years in the fields of environmental and natural resources management and conservation as well as project management.

Mufeti started working as Forester under the Directorate of Forestry within the Ministry of Environment and Tourism before joining Walvis Bay Municipality as and Environmental Officer. He later become a GEF/World Bank funded NAMCOM Project Coordinator and was an MCA Namibia’s Director responsible for environment and social assessment.

He has also been Deputy Executive Director responsible for Human Settlement Department in the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development and carried out a number of consultancy projects a private consultant in areas of environmental assessments, waste management and climate change to mention a few.

“In view of the above, we have not doubt that Mr Mufeti is well placed to ensure the successful implementation of Environmental Management Act and other related Acts as well as sustainable management of Namibia’s natural resources,” concluded the Ministry.