Science and Technology University launches national COVID-19 website and mobile app

Namibia’s University of Science and Technology (NUST) has developed a website and an Android mobile app to provide essential information about the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The national platforms contain news, statistics, advice and tips, testing centers, frequently asked questions, official circulars, and other general information about the pandemic, NUST Senior Communications Officer, Kuda Brandt said in a statement.

“The platforms were created as part of several virtual hackathon projects that are currently underway, where more than 90 NUST lecturers and students, other local and international professionals are developing technology responses to Namibia’s COVID-19 challenges,” she added.

According to Brandy, the teams are working remotely and connecting via a variety of internet communication platforms.

Meanwhile, the teams comprise of representatives from Namibia’s Ministry of Health, UNDP, the WHO, the Namibia Statistics Agency, NUST’s Faculty of Computing and Informatics staff and students, as well as other local and international experts.

Brandt said the website is accessible at www.covid19namibia.com, while the Namibia COVID-19 Android app is available on Google Play.