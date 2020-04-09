MTC quashes 5G rumours, says Namibia has no 5G sites yet

Local mobile telecommunications company, MTC condemned rumours that it secretly installed 5G towers while the Khomas and Erongo regions are on lockdown.

MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo in a media statement confirmed that Namibia has no 5G sites and the technology has not been deployed yet.

“Our government has declared a state of emergency because of Covid-19 and Erongo and Khomas are under lockdown simply because of that reason. We should not make a mockery of Covid-19 by spreading such malicious rumours. MTC has and will always trial a new technology first like we have always done with the full permission of all relevant authorities,” Ekandjo said.

Ekandjo however said MTC is, in fact, planning on implementing the new 5G technology the same way they did with 2G, 3G and 4G, adding they will however do so responsibly.

“We have taken note of the rumours that 5G causes corona infections and once again this is a very unfortunate rumour that we will leave to our health authorities to address as a matter of urgency. We are dealing with a pandemic and we should remain focused and not be sidetracked by rumours that will instill unnecessary fear in our people. Once we are ready to implement 5G technology, we will as always take all our customers on a fact sharing mission like we have always done. We have all the facts about 5G,” Ekandjo said.