Let us remain safe, strong, united and focused – Sven

Sven Thieme, Executive Chairman of Ohlthaver & List Group said in this unprecedented times, it is important to stay focused and practice transcending actions through purpose, care and discipline.

“The COVID-19 crisis requires a collaboration effort by each and every Namibian citizen to actively participate in curbing the spread of and flattening the curve of the virus after all we are in this together,” he said.

He said the current status of this unfortunate reality, requires drastic measures to be put in place, in support of the safety and care of the Namibian people and they have made a commitment to support and strengthen the country’s efforts in fighting this pandemic and its impact while ensuring the safety of fellow Namibians.

According to Thieme a number of complex yet purposeful initiatives aimed at making a positive impact in people’s lives are being explored. “While these are uncharted water for everyone, we fully understand the tremendous pressure Government is under and therefore I am pleased to say that we have embarked on several initiatives to address the immediate needs and the impact this dreaded disease has on our country,” he added.

He mentioned some of the initiatives currently under way included exploring how to increase the production of oxygen as oxygen becomes a necessity once the pandemic escalates. “We are also trying to provide sufficient water fit for human consumption to areas where an under supply has resulted in crowding and subsequent health risk to the public and we are also in discussions with Government to ensure support for first responders, the people in the front line who put their lives at risk to protect us in trying to contain the pandemic,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, the Group handed over 2000 bottles of sanitizers and 13000 pairs of disposable gloves to the Namibian Police as a kick start to support first responders in the country, even though some of this projects are still at an early stage.

Thieme said they will continue to do everything they can to contribute to lessening the burden of this disease in the nation.

He encouraged Namibians to adhere to Government’s 21 day lockdown directives. “Let us remain safe, strong, united and focused during this time, so that we overcome this challenge together,” he concluded.