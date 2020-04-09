Why not do Yoga in the comfort of your home – Indian High Commission to launch online Yoga lessons Friday

The Indian High Commission on Friday will launch online yoga lessons, dubbed ‘Stay Home, Stay Fit’ geared to assist the public during this tough period as the COVID-19 pandemic numbers continue to soar.

Vipul Bawa, Acting High Commissioner to India in Namibia said the free of cost online Yoga lessons will take place from Monday to Friday between 1700 – 1800 hrs, starting this Friday,

03 April.

“These yoga lessons will be organised via Facebook Live, through the Facebook page of the High Commission: “India in Namibia” (https://www.facebook.com/IndiaInNamibia). Regular free of cost yoga lessons conducted at the High Commission have been temporarily suspended due to COVID19 outbreak,” he added.

According to Bawa, in these challenging times, it is important to take due precautions, stay at home as per the government guidelines, as well as to keep calm, relaxed and healthy.

“These lessons will, therefore, include Yogic postures (Yogasanas), breathing exercises (Pranayama), as well as meditation and relaxation techniques. Beginners should also be able to follow them. Facebook page and Twitter account (@IndiaInNamibia) of the High Commission can be followed for further updates,” he added.

Meanwhile, teacher of Indian Culture and Yoga at the High Commission of India, Dr Nikhila B. Hiremath, will conduct the lessons.

She is a post graduate in Ayurveda with specialization in Yoga, and is a certified Level-2 Yoga teacher and interested people may follow the lessons from their homes.