Cricket Namibia launches redesigned easy accessible website

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Namibia recently silently launched its newly redesigned website at www.cricketnamibia.com.

The new site features a modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information to end user and stakeholders.

According to the Cricket governing body, the website was developed by Smart Move at https://www.smartmove.com.na/ of which the primary goal during the redesign process was to create a more valuable, user-friendly and responsive resource across all platforms and devices.

“Specifically, we wanted to focus on making it easier for our users to access the right information and to be able to directly communicate with the relevant administrators,” they added.

Cricket Namibia said it is important for an established organisation to be more accessible to people who may need urgent assistance.

“Through this website, we would like to educate and inform our stakeholders on local cricket news and upcoming events, and to access our full calendar. Cricket Namibia’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with news and events of club cricket, school cricket, mini cricket and The Eagles.,” they concluded.