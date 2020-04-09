Select Page

Namdia supports fight against Covid-19 with N$2 million

Posted by | Apr 2, 2020 |

The Namibia Desert Diamonds Company (Namdia), through the Namdia Foundation, has allocated N$2 million  in support to the fight against COVID-19.

Thus far, N$1 million from Namdia’s funds has been spent on government’s National Disaster Fund, N$200,000 spent on the Public Enterprises CEO’s Forum, N$150,000 allocated to the City of Windhoek, N$50,000 spent on fuel supply for Ambulance Services, N$100,000 made available for water provision to the vulnerable communities and another N$50,000 used on food parcels to be distributed to vulnerable communities. Namdia also bought 500 sanitizer bottles for the Robert Mugabe Clinic.

The office of the CEO in a statement said the remaining funds will continue to be strategically assigned to more projects and initiatives as the battle against the virus advances.

“Namdia continues to stand together with the nation and vows to be a beacon of support during these testing times. Namdia values the solidarity and resilience of our nation and is convinced
that together we shall overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and reverse the detrimental impact it has on our society,” Namdia noted.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

