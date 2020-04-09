Namport sends toilets to Twaloloka, medical supplies to Walvis Bay state hospital

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) this week donated mobile toilets, medical supplies and medical equipment to the residents of an informal settlement and to the Corona isolation facility at the Walvis Bay state hospital.

Namport acting Chief Executive, Kavin Harry, presented to the Regional Governor, Hon Cleophas Mutjavikua and the Walvis Bay Mayor, HW Immanuel Wilfried, twenty mobile toilets for the residents of the Twaloloka informal settlement, and an assortment of machines, protective gear and cleaning material for the state hospital.

The donation was made at a ceremony on Wednesday morning, attended also by the region’s high-ranking medical officers, and by Namport’s management. The funds come from the Namport Social Investment Fund, the port authority’s corporate social investment arm.

The toilets will be deployed in Twaloloka for the duration of the lockdown while the medical supplies and equipment will be used by the Ministry of Health and Social Services in the Corona isolation facility.

“We will continue to monitor the requirements throughout the progression of the pandemic and within our means, do our best to continue to contribute to the national efforts to combat COVID – 19,” stated Harry.

Caption: Namport acting Finance Executive, Mervin van Wyk (seated front left) at the ceremony where the ports authority donated critical supplies to Walvis Bay residents and medical officers. Standing, from the left, are Namport HR Executive, Dr Felix Musukubili, Senior Nurse Manager: Ms Debbie Somaes, Namport acting Commercial Executive, Elias Mwenyo, acting Senior Medical Officer at the Walvis Bay State Hospital, Dr Ntinda, Namport acting Chief Executive, Kavin Harry, and the chief medical officer of the Erongo region, Dr Amir Shaker.