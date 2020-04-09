Stock exchange operational during lockdown but avoids face to face contact

The Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) informed all market players this week that it will remain open during the Corona lockdown period, continuing to operate as usual, but avoiding physical face to face contact with any person.

At the same time, the NSX advised that it has contributed an amount of N$100,000 to the COVID-19 task force to help fight the further spread of the virus. These funds are intended to improve water supply and sanitation for communities living in informal settlements.

“The Namibian Stock Exchange “NSX” which is a non-profit organization stands in solidarity with the Namibian Government in the face of the corona virus health emergency. The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented global challenge that impacts everyone, especially the underprivileged, the vulnerable and the marginalized,” the exchange said in a note released on Wednesday.

“The NSX has, as per most companies in Namibia implemented a wide range of precautionary measurements in heeding the call of His Excellency Dr Hage Geingob to ensure the health and safety of our clients and employees.”