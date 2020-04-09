Select Page

Stock exchange operational during lockdown but avoids face to face contact

Posted by | Apr 1, 2020 | ,

Stock exchange operational during lockdown but avoids face to face contact

The Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) informed all market players this week that it will remain open during the Corona lockdown period, continuing to operate as usual, but avoiding physical face to face contact with any person.

At the same time, the NSX advised that it has contributed an amount of N$100,000 to the COVID-19 task force to help fight the further spread of the virus. These funds are intended to improve water supply and sanitation for communities living in informal settlements.

“The Namibian Stock Exchange “NSX” which is a non-profit organization stands in solidarity with the Namibian Government in the face of the corona virus health emergency. The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented global challenge that impacts everyone, especially the underprivileged, the vulnerable and the marginalized,” the exchange said in a note released on Wednesday.

“The NSX has, as per most companies in Namibia implemented a wide range of precautionary measurements in heeding the call of His Excellency Dr Hage Geingob to ensure the health and safety of our clients and employees.”

All stock exchange enquiries can be directed to info@nsx.com.na or by calling 061 227647.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Developers confident about Kempinski

Developers confident about Kempinski

5 April 2012

Mekarilakha joins Marco Fishing

Mekarilakha joins Marco Fishing

30 September 2016

Growth in trade offers many opportunities

Growth in trade offers many opportunities

2 September 2016

City of Windhoek’s approved building plans decrease in May

City of Windhoek’s approved building plans decrease in May

27 June 2019