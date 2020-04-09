Select Page

Roads Authority announces temporarily closure

Posted by | Apr 1, 2020 |

Roads Authority announces temporarily closure

The Roads Authority announced the temporarily closure of its offices, including NaTIS, Transport Regulations Office and Weighbridges until Thursday, 16 April 2020 following the Covid-19 outbreak.

In the meantime, in the event of vehicle licence expiry during the period, the Authority has granted vehicle owners a 21 days grace period after the expiry date to renew their vehicle licence with no additional fee added.

Hileni Fillemon, corporate communications manager at the Roads Authority said an extension will be granted to those whose grace period expires during the lockdown, subject to the Minister of Work and Transport ’s approval.

“However, please note that our offices will attend to applications for driving licence renewals of
those who are operating vehicles, which are used for the provision of critical/essential services
during the lockdown,” Fillemon explained.

In regards to those who have been booked for a learner or drivers test, Fillemon said they will be attended to when offices reopen.

Motor vehicle roadworthy tests will only be availed to clients with goods vehicles weighing above 3 500kg, which are being used to transport supplies for essential or critical services in and around
the country while the transport regulations office will only attend to applications for cross border and abnormal permits for goods vehicles carrying supplies for critical/essential services during the lockdown. These drivers are urged to contact Marjorie Cloete at cloetem@ra.org.na for assistance.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Approved building plans continue to decline

Approved building plans continue to decline

29 March 2018

Namibia integrates global maritime safety by upgrading Navigational Telex system

Namibia integrates global maritime safety by upgrading Navigational Telex system

22 October 2019

JP Karuaihe Trust awards student and legal performers

JP Karuaihe Trust awards student and legal performers

21 December 2016

The Story of Kangaroo Justice. A convicted man tells his story of justice gone awry

The Story of Kangaroo Justice. A convicted man tells his story of justice gone awry

7 August 2019