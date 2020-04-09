Select Page

GIPF increases pension benefit by 3.5%

Posted by | Mar 31, 2020 |

GIPF increases pension benefit by 3.5%

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) over the weekend announced a 3.5% pension benefit increment, effective 1 April for all its pensioners.

The fund said the ability to increase members’ benefits annually is driven by the its collective commitment to guard and grow members’ financial security.

The fund added despite the high degree of uncertainty that surrounds the world economy due to the outbreak of the Covid-19, it remains resolutely committed to providing members’ benefits and cushioning pensioners from unexpected changes in their purchasing power.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Entrepreneurs find their true north at Start-up Festival

Entrepreneurs find their true north at Start-up Festival

14 June 2017

Young African leaders convene in Washington to collaborate on leadership and skill building

Young African leaders convene in Washington to collaborate on leadership and skill building

8 August 2017

Roof-top solar provision, the easiest PPP to enter

Roof-top solar provision, the easiest PPP to enter

16 December 2016

U.S. Embassy continues to support the government in enhancing emergency management capabilities

U.S. Embassy continues to support the government in enhancing emergency management capabilities

26 March 2018