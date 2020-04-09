GIPF increases pension benefit by 3.5%

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) over the weekend announced a 3.5% pension benefit increment, effective 1 April for all its pensioners.

The fund said the ability to increase members’ benefits annually is driven by the its collective commitment to guard and grow members’ financial security.

The fund added despite the high degree of uncertainty that surrounds the world economy due to the outbreak of the Covid-19, it remains resolutely committed to providing members’ benefits and cushioning pensioners from unexpected changes in their purchasing power.