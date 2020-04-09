Select Page

Telecom Namibia not affected by broken WACS cable

The West African Cable System (WACS) cable which broke around midnight on 27 March is not affecting internet connectivity for Telecom Namibia and its customers, Telecom Namibia’s spokesperson, Nomvula Kambinda confirmed.

Kambinda said the break in the submarine cable has not affected Telecom as alternative routes are in place to ensure uninterrupted continuation of internet services should the one route be affected.

“We have numerous points of presence (pops), one in Frankfurt, London, Cape Town and Johannesburg each and we will continue to enhance routing diversity to these pops to minimise loss of traffic in the event of failure on one route,” Kambinda said.

The break on the West Africa Cable System took place on a cable belonging to Tata Communications between Highbridge in the UK, and Seixal in Portugal. Kambinda confirmed that a repair ship is mobilized and the estimated repair date is 4 April with further updates to be provided as they become available.

 

