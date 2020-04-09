Select Page

Females and previously disadvantaged students perform well in Chartered Accountants exam

Posted by | Mar 31, 2020 |

Females and previously disadvantaged students perform well in Chartered Accountants exam

The President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN), Abel Akayombakwa congratulated the 46 aspiring CAs (NAM), who sat and passed the Initial Test of Competence (ITC) examination.

Akayombakwa said the ITC examination which was written on 29 and 30 January is the fist of two Qualifying Examinations and is only one of several prerequisites for qualifying as a Chartered Accountants, or CA (NAM).

“ICAN’s goal is to encourage independent and constructive critical thinking in future CAs, which is a main requirement in the ITC examination and by passing the ITC exam, you have run more than half the race but remember that you are only half way through the race,” he said.

He advised the students to stay on course, to complete their training contract as well as the professional programme, to pass their final qualifying examination and to realise their dreams of becoming a CA(NAM).

Akayombakwa gave credit to the University of Namibia (UNAM) and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) for the steady and consistent growth in the number of graduates over the last number of years who have passed the ITC examination and continued the professional journey towards the Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) examination.

“The pass rate of our graduate students from UNAM are 52% and from NUST are 50%, which underlines the commitment of the local universities to deliver graduates that achieve their professional qualifications and one of the top 5 performing candidates obtained their undergraduate degree from NUST,” he added.

He also gave recognition to the demographics and transformation amongst the ITC candidates, where 78% of the successful candidates in this exam are previously disadvantaged and 63% are female candidates of which 79% are previously disadvantaged females.

He urged the candidates who were not successful to continue on their journey as it is important to contribute to the nation in a way that would not only make a positive difference but also to inspire others to elevate the nation to greater prosperity for all.

“May the success that has come your way led you to bigger achievements in the ensuing years,” he concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Afrox Leadership Academy teaches life skills not covered by conventional training and education

Afrox Leadership Academy teaches life skills not covered by conventional training and education

17 April 2019

More apprentices join vocational training at Kraatz Welding School

More apprentices join vocational training at Kraatz Welding School

16 June 2017

Kraatz gets more graduates From Welding School

Kraatz gets more graduates From Welding School

28 October 2016

Late registered students given lifeline by Education Ministry

Late registered students given lifeline by Education Ministry

19 April 2017