Females and previously disadvantaged students perform well in Chartered Accountants exam

The President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN), Abel Akayombakwa congratulated the 46 aspiring CAs (NAM), who sat and passed the Initial Test of Competence (ITC) examination.

Akayombakwa said the ITC examination which was written on 29 and 30 January is the fist of two Qualifying Examinations and is only one of several prerequisites for qualifying as a Chartered Accountants, or CA (NAM).

“ICAN’s goal is to encourage independent and constructive critical thinking in future CAs, which is a main requirement in the ITC examination and by passing the ITC exam, you have run more than half the race but remember that you are only half way through the race,” he said.

He advised the students to stay on course, to complete their training contract as well as the professional programme, to pass their final qualifying examination and to realise their dreams of becoming a CA(NAM).

Akayombakwa gave credit to the University of Namibia (UNAM) and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) for the steady and consistent growth in the number of graduates over the last number of years who have passed the ITC examination and continued the professional journey towards the Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) examination.

“The pass rate of our graduate students from UNAM are 52% and from NUST are 50%, which underlines the commitment of the local universities to deliver graduates that achieve their professional qualifications and one of the top 5 performing candidates obtained their undergraduate degree from NUST,” he added.

He also gave recognition to the demographics and transformation amongst the ITC candidates, where 78% of the successful candidates in this exam are previously disadvantaged and 63% are female candidates of which 79% are previously disadvantaged females.

He urged the candidates who were not successful to continue on their journey as it is important to contribute to the nation in a way that would not only make a positive difference but also to inspire others to elevate the nation to greater prosperity for all.

“May the success that has come your way led you to bigger achievements in the ensuing years,” he concluded.