Select Page

Banking sector remained resilient, sound during 2019 – central bank

Posted by | Mar 30, 2020 |

Banking sector remained resilient, sound during 2019 – central bank

The banking sector remained resilient and sound during 2019, amidst the weakened domestic economy, the central bank said in a report.

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) last week Friday released its annual report for 2019, which highlighted that the capital of banks remained strong during 2019 and supported the balance sheet expansion and risk coverage.

“The banks’ liquid asset holdings remained adequate to meet near-term obligations. Due to the unfavorable domestic economic conditions, asset quality deteriorated, as the ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) increased from 3.6 percent of total loans in 2018 to 4.8 percent in 2019,” Bank of Namibia Interim Governor Ebson Uanguta said.

Uanguta said the increase in NPLs was observed in mortgages, overdrafts and other loans and advances, while he noted that banks’ profitability nevertheless remained intact.

Meanwhile, overall the report noted that the financial performance of the central bank in 2019 improved when compared to 2018.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Protect sensitive hardware from power spikes and interruptions with an Eaton UPS from Rob Mcglees

Protect sensitive hardware from power spikes and interruptions with an Eaton UPS from Rob Mcglees

7 August 2017

Greenpeace reminds retailers of energy consumption

Greenpeace reminds retailers of energy consumption

22 April 2016

‘Made in Namibia’ exhibition, creates platform that promotes local products

‘Made in Namibia’ exhibition, creates platform that promotes local products

26 March 2019

Bank Windhoek opens Gobabis Agency

Bank Windhoek opens Gobabis Agency

16 October 2018