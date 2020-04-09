Mines and quarries in partial lockdown – ministry must be notified of contingency plans

The Ministry of Mines and Energy, on Friday issued a general directive instructing all mining and quarrying operations to discontinue ‘normal’ mining.

Mines minister, Hon Tom Alweendo, said “I wish to inform you that with regards to mining and quarrying operations, during the partial lockdown period normal mining operation must be discontinued.”

“However, minimal mining operation and critical maintenance work will be allowed to continue. It is a requirement for the employers to ensure that when minimal mining operation is being carried out, other preventative measures, such as social distancing, are observed at all times,” the minister stated.

As per the ministerial directive, all mining and quarrying companies have to inform the ministry in writing about the measures that they will implement to mitigate the risk of COVID-19, adding that these reports must be sent to the Mining Commissioner by email before close of business on Thursday 02 April 2020.