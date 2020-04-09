Select Page

Hobas Lodge lockdown lifted on Saturday 28 March

Posted by | Mar 30, 2020 |

Namibia Wildlife Resort’s flagship lodge near the Fish River Canyon, Hobas Lodge, was re-opened a day after going into a temporary lockdown following the positive Corona testing of a guest of the previous week.

The government-owned resorts manager, Namibia Wildlife Resorts, said in a note issued on Saturday 28 March that it was requested to lockdown Hobas Lodge the previous day to safeguard its staff and visitors. A French guest who stayed at the lodge from 17 to 19 March, tested Corona positive last week.

Wildlife Resorts’ Manager of Corporate Communications and Online Media, Mufaro Nesongano, said “To ensure that no staff or visitor had contracted the virus, health professionals from the Ministry of Health and Social Services in the Keetmanshoop district office visited the resort to assess the situation.”

Afterwards, Wildlife Resorts’ acting Managing Director, Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, advised “We are pleased to inform the public that our employees that came into contact with the guest did not show any signs and symptoms of COVID-19 however they were advised to stay in isolation for 14 days.”

During the health ministry visit, instruction was provided on early detection of signs and symptoms of COVID-19, in addition to preventative measures like social distancing, strict hand hygiene and cough etiquette. The ministry advised Wildlife Resorts that Hobas Lodge can re-open.

Caption: Acting Managing Director of Namibia Wildlife Resorts, Dr Matthias Ngwangwama. Owned by the government, this entity is responsible for operating and managing all rest camps and accommodation establishments in all national parks.

 

