Water tanks and sanitizers for informal settlement communities to help fight COVID-19

Statement issued by Magreth Mengo, Head: Marketing and Communications, Standard Bank Namibia.

“We are facing a crisis of unimaginable proportions, a crisis that threatens the existence of humanity and life as we know it. This is unlike anything we have seen in over a century – travel both global and local is restricted, global and local trade is disrupted, trade supply chains are dislocated, and even the way we greed and socialise has to change. The Covid-19 outbreak has turned life on its head and we need to do all things necessary to contain it.

“We are seriously in the throes of a worldwide pandemic, one that is causing economic havoc indiscriminately, irrespective of a country’s size and economic relevance. We are seeing large numbers of infections and deaths in various parts of the world, including countries with good health and welfare systems, and the numbers keep climbing every day.

“The government has been doing the best it can to maintain a delicate balance between slowing the spread of the virus while keeping the economy and daily lives going as much as possible. Unfortunately, as we are beginning to see, we are fast approaching double figures in terms of the number of infected people, while the restrictions are starting to impact the economy and the livelihoods of our people.

“It will be catastrophic to wait until the number of cases skyrockets before we join the government in its quest to fight and contain the spread of the virus. The health services are stretched, and these may just cave in if no additional support is offered by the corporate sector and civil society. It is very clear that this is not the government’s battle to fight alone. The Corona virus (Covid-19) has an impact on all of us, not just government. We can not stand back and let government do the fighting alone.

“In the absence of a vaccine or cure, two key priorities stand out in the fight to minimize the spread of Covid-19. These are maintaining hygiene (health and safety) and social distancing. Water and sanitation become key considerations to maintain hygiene during this period. However, it is common knowledge that some of our communities do not have the luxury of potable water and are therefore very vulnerable or susceptible to the contraction of the Corona virus should they happen to get into contact with infected people.

“For that reason and considering the fact that access to water and sanitation is a basic human right, Standard Bank has decided to donate 9 x 2500ml water tanks and hand sanitizers (3500 x 750ml) with a combined value of N$500,000 to communities living in informal settlements in Namibia.

“Standard Bank considers this as part of its humble efforts and contribution to an all-inclusive fight against the spread of Covid-19. These water tanks will be delivered to the respective destinations to enable all of us as united Namibia to maintain hygiene and keep Covid-19 at bay. This is a fight for all of us to fight. We have a moral obligation as individuals, corporates and civil society to come to the party and overcome this pandemic.

“We kindly invite and welcome the public at large to make donations to the Buy-a-Brick account, reference COVI-19, to mobilize more support for fellow Namibians in need. Every contribution counts at this point.