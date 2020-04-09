Commercial banks to remain open during Covid-19 lock-down

Sarel van Zyl, current Chairperson of Bankers Association of Namibia said member banks will remain open on critical services such as deposits, withdrawals and transfers.

As members of the Association, Bank Windhoek, FNB, Standard Bank, Bank Bic, Letshego Bank, and Nedbank branches, ATMs and all other electronic transactions will remain available during the lock-down. Van Zyl advised customers to make use of available electronic service channels from all commercial banks, and to make use of electronic transactions to avoid congestion at ATMs and branches.

In order to reduce the risk of infections, banks have put numerous measures in place, such as all branches and departments receiving additional disinfectants including hand sanitisers. Additional cleaning of ATMs, Point-of-Sale devices and other surfaces that are human contact points take place regularly across the board, and all meetings with external parties have gone digital.

Member Banks of the Association will also continue to provide funding where required against a strong business case and other relevant terms and conditions.

Payment relief to each bank’s existing client base will be made available to those customers impacted by Covid19 on a case by case basis and customers are advised to approach their respective banks rather sooner than later.