Select Page

MTC avails N$1 million to help combat COVID-19

Posted by | Mar 27, 2020 |

MTC avails N$1 million to help combat COVID-19

Mobile Telecommunications Company, MTC, recently announced an aggressive response strategy to help fight Corona Virus.

The plan will be funded with an amount of N$1 million dollars that will be distributed to different critical areas as per the strategy.

MTC’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Licky Erastus said, “Whilst we have implemented a wide range of precautionary measures to protect our employees and by extension their families so that we assure their peace of mind at work and at home, we are however aware that our responsibility cannot stop with our employees only, hence why we are making available an amount of N$1 million with an effective well-crafted strategy to assist fellow Namibians during this difficult time.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Namibia fails to make it to the top 100 happy countries list

Namibia fails to make it to the top 100 happy countries list

22 March 2019

UN encourages youth to champion sustainable development

UN encourages youth to champion sustainable development

26 October 2017

Waste management remains a major concern- Recycle Forum

Waste management remains a major concern- Recycle Forum

15 November 2017

42nd African Regional Intellectual Property Administrative Council meet set for Windhoek

42nd African Regional Intellectual Property Administrative Council meet set for Windhoek

14 November 2018