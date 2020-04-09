FNB Namibia comes out in support of customers impacted by COVID – 19

Ramping up its leading digital offering, the most extensive in the country, Erwin Tjipuka, FNB Namibia CEO has confirmed it’s 24/7 digital status is available countrywide and continues to be monitored and supported fully during this time.

Most essential transactions can already be easily managed via the FNB App, online banking and the USSD cellphone banking offering, including statement checking, payments, transfers, prepaid purchases of electricity, box office, and airtime, said Tjipuka.

Ewallet, already appreciated by over 1 million accounts transactions, continues to be the safest form of money transfer, specifically useful instead of using cash day to day. Cash, while still necessary in limited spaces, and available from the bank’s ATMs and countrywide FNB Cash at Till supermarkets, has been noted as a potential carrier of infection as it passes from hand to hand, and as such customers are encouraged to make use of electronic banking wherever possible instead.

“FNB Namibia has a vast array of electronic banking options and these should be utilised for the foreseeable future – meaning the need to go into a physically bank branch should be avoided at this stage,” said Tjipuka.

“Where physically entering a branch is required, customers are assured that we are taking extreme measures to ensure their health and safety and that of our employees. Social distancing guidelines are being followed, limited contact, extreme hygiene measures and new rules regarding ATM and ADT deposit thresholds to limit branch congestion are clearly indicated in branches to help us all help each other be safe, while still ensuring customers can continue with their essential banking requirements.”

With regard to financial support options, customers are requested to contact their relationship manager or personal banker, if not already in discussion, to discuss options available for payment relief and/or funding support on a case by case basis. As per banking rules, customers in good standing benefit from a number of credit options within the bank’s product range, while at the same time, saving wherever one can during these times makes sense for long term goals we all plan to achieve once we are through the worst.

“Download the FNBApp. Register for cellphone and online banking and use all available digital options to maintain contact with the bank as you need it. Skype business meetings continue, and usual telephonic and text support remains available, and our ‘How to Videos’ are available on FNBApp and cellphone banking are available on the App, on social media and in-branch TVs. FNB Namibia’s ‘Think twice, Act smart’ campaign continues during this time also, reminding everyone to be alert to cybercrime and real crime possibilities, to treat their card as cash, and limit exposure of pins and card details at all times,” concluded Tjipuka.