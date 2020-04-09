Select Page

Government debt auctions continue as usual – delays with bond certificates must be expected

Posted by | Mar 27, 2020 |

Government debt auctions continue as usual – delays with bond certificates must be expected

In a note sent out on Friday morning, 27 March, the Bank of Namibia advised that the Government Bond and Treasury Bill tender process will continue as usual.

“This serves to inform you that’s during the lockdown period as announced by H.E. the President in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, Government Bond and Treasury Bills tender process will remain as usual,” the central bank stated.

At the same time, the bank advised that they expect delays in the printing and distribution of Bond Certificates.

“The Bank will keep custody of the certificates until such a time it is safe for the clients to collect them. Bidding and settlement will be done as normal as scheduled in the issuance calendar.”

“The FY2020/21 borrowing plan will be shared as soon as the budget is tabled,” said Diina Hamutumwa in her daily mail distributed to capital market participants.

 

About The Author

Daniel Steinmann

Brief CV of Daniel Steinmann. Born 24 February 1961, Johannesburg. Educated at the University of Pretoria: BA, BA(hons), BD. Postgraduate degrees are in Philosophy and Divinity. Editor of the Namibia Economist since 1991. Daniel Steinmann has steered the Economist as editor for the past 29 years. The Economist started as a monthly free-sheet, then moved to a weekly paper edition (1996 to 2016), and on 01 December 2016 to a daily digital newspaper at www.economist.com.na. It is the first Namibian newspaper to go fully digital. Daniel Steinmann is an authority on macro-economics having established a sound record of budget analysis, strategic planning and assessing the impact of policy formulation. For eight years, he hosted a weekly talk-show on NBC Radio, explaining complex economic concepts to a lay audience in a relaxed, conversational manner. He was a founding member of the Editors' Forum of Namibia. Over the years, he has mentored hundreds of journalism students as interns and as young professional journalists. He regularly helps economics students, both graduate and post-graduate, to prepare for examinations and moderator reviews. He is the Namibian respondent for the World Economic Survey conducted every quarter for the Ifo Center for Business Cycle Analysis and Surveys at the University of Munich in Germany. He is frequently consulted by NGOs and international analysts on local economic trends and developments. Send comments to daniel@economist.com.na

Related Posts

Corridor reaches trans-Atlantic neighbour

Corridor reaches trans-Atlantic neighbour

23 November 2012

Locals go on borrowing spree

Locals go on borrowing spree

3 May 2012

Agra converts to public company

Agra converts to public company

2 November 2012

Bank of Namibia maintains repo rate

Bank of Namibia maintains repo rate

17 April 2015