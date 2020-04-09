Government debt auctions continue as usual – delays with bond certificates must be expected

In a note sent out on Friday morning, 27 March, the Bank of Namibia advised that the Government Bond and Treasury Bill tender process will continue as usual.

“This serves to inform you that’s during the lockdown period as announced by H.E. the President in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, Government Bond and Treasury Bills tender process will remain as usual,” the central bank stated.

At the same time, the bank advised that they expect delays in the printing and distribution of Bond Certificates.

“The Bank will keep custody of the certificates until such a time it is safe for the clients to collect them. Bidding and settlement will be done as normal as scheduled in the issuance calendar.”

“The FY2020/21 borrowing plan will be shared as soon as the budget is tabled,” said Diina Hamutumwa in her daily mail distributed to capital market participants.