Construction of Debmarine’s largest diamond recovery vessel progressing well – official

The construction of Debmarine Namibia’s latest innovation is progressing well, the diamond miner announced this week in a statement.

The new vessel will be the company’s largest and most advanced diamond recovery vessel to-date.

Construction is taking place at the Damen Shipyard in Mangalia, Romania and the project started 10 months ago with steel fabrication and cutting.

“We are proud to announce that, on 11 March, the keel laying ceremony of Debmarine’s 3rd additional mining vessel was held at Damen Shipyards Mangalia. The ceremony marked the second major official construction milestone in the life of this ground breaking vessel,” the statement said.

According to Chris Groninger, Managing Director of Damen Shipyard in Mangalia, all vessel sections are in assembly stage and have been delivered and more than half of vessel has been pre-erected and is ready to go into the dry dock.

Debmarine Namibia’s CEO, Otto Shikongo said the company is committed to pioneering a new diamond world by continuously embarking on innovative ways of recovering natural diamonds.

“The new vessel is expected to create 161 direct jobs as part of employment creation opportunities particularly for the youth in Namibia,” he said, adding that the new vessel is positioned to deliver on Debmarine Namibia’s new ambition.

Meanwhile, the new vessel is expected to be commissioned in 2022 and on completion, the vessel is expected to increase 500,000 carats annually to Debmarine Namibia’s production, an increase of approximately 35% on current production.

 

