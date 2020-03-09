Merck Foundation exec meets President to underscore long-term partnership with First Lady

Merck Foundation recently launched their programmes in partnership with the First Lady together with the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the Ministry of Education to train doctors in the fields of Cancer, Diabetes and Fertility Care, to build healthcare capacity in the country.

The Foundation underscored their commitment to break the infertility stigma during their high-level meeting held at State House between the President, H.E. Dr Hage Geingob, First Lady Monica Geingos and Dr Rasha Kelej, the Chief Executive of Merck Foundation.

Geingos, who is also Ambassador of Merck More than a Mother emphasised the importance of this campaign to break the silence of the Namibian women who suffer from the stigma of infertility. She highlighted the critical role her office will play to be the voice of these women to empower them through advocacy, access to information and change of mindset.

Meanwhile, Dr Kelej said she is very happy and proud of the partnerships because it helps them to break the stigma of infertility and empower childless women. It also helps train specialised doctors therefore they are committed to lead Africa to a better future through changing the landscape of healthcare on the continent.

“We have also launched an inspiring children story book called Paulus and Limbikani to strengthen family values of love and respect in young children, which will help to eliminate the stigma of infertility and domestic violence in the future,”added Kelej.

Merck Foundation further plans to introduce other unique initiatives to create the desired culture shift to break the stigma around infertility.