Dundee invests in moving stock to improve smelter’s material efficiency

Caterpillar, through its local distributor, Barloworld Equipment, has just supplied heavy-duty earthmoving equipment to Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb, valued at around N$25 million.

A total of seven heavy-duty machines were delivered to the Dundee Precious Metals smelter in Tsumeb during a ceremony held on the company’s premises. The machines comprise three articulated dump trucks, two wheel loaders, one hydraulic excavator and one backhoe loader.

Dundee’s Director of Operations, Barcelona Tsauses, said the new equipment will help them to ensure optimal material movement on site.

The Barloworld Country Manager, Elia Nandjiwa was enamoured by the deal, saying “it is with great pleasure that Barloworld Equipment is entrusted to supply the company with a fleet of machines. Together as a team we are ready to offer our utmost support to Dundee in reaching the company’s business objectives. We are looking forward to a long term and successful win-win partnership.”

The ceremony was also attended by Dundee’s Managing Director, Zebra Kasete, the Director Technical Services, Buks Kruger, the Director Asset Management, Noks Katjiuongua, the Director Human Resources, Linus Gwala, the acting Director Business Transformation, Alex Gawanab, the acting Director Operations Projects Support, Herman Fuls, and Barloworld’s Mining Sales Manager, Lucky Magwaza.

The smelter operated by Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb is the largest employer in the Oshikoto region with some 700 employees.