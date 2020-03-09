Select Page

Manufacturing Indaba set for Johannesburg in June

Mar 11, 2020

The annual Manufacturing Indaba, aimed at catalysing business connections and helping manufacturers innovate and grow potential, will be hosted at Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg from the 9 to 10 June.

The Manufacturing Indaba and its provincial roadshows bring together manufacturers, industry leaders, government officials, capital providers and professional experts to explore opportunities and grow their manufacturing operations.

The event is designed specifically for private and public company representatives to hear from industry experts as they unpack challenges and find solutions for growth across the manufacturing sectors and explore regional trade into Africa.

The Indaba remains Sub-Saharan Africa’s most prestigious and informative manufacturing event. The conference has evolved annually and has demonstrated invaluable initiatives in fostering significant business liaisons, forging gateways for manufacturers into new markets and exploring challenges and opportunities to promote innovation in manufacturing operations.

The upcoming event will comprise a two-day conference and exhibition and is hosted in partnership with the South African Department of Trade & Industry, the Department of Science & Technology and the Manufacturing Circle, representing the private sector.

 

