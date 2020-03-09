US Food and Drug Administration certifies local plastic manufacturer

Namibia Plastics and Packaging Distributors was this week recognized as the first local company to achieve the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) certification as a foreign manufacturer of materials used in the manufacturing of single service containers and closures for milk and milk products, located outside the United States.

The certification comes one year after the company officially opened its factory after evaluation by a listed hygiene consulting firm that recommended Namibia Plastics and Packaging Distributors for a favourable consideration to the FDA board.

June 2019 saw the company become the first plastic manufacturer in the country recognized as a leader on the global front, when it was accredited with a global British Retail Consortium (BRC) certificate, specifically for its Packaging Standard – in the High Hygiene audit category.

“The FDA certification has not only placed our country and Namibia Plastics and Packaging Distributors among a list of only 38 certified countries, but Namibia Plastics is the only flexible film manufacturer in Africa and the seventh company on the continent overall to be awarded such certification,” said the company’s Quality Assurance & Compliance Manager, José-Luis Pretorius.

Pretorius added that the certification further confirms that the company has exceeded quality and product safety standards as well as Good Manufacturing Practice requirements by adhering to the strictest hygiene and product safety for food contact material requirements.

Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman, Sven Thieme applauded the company for the FDA certification that the Namibian establishment has grown in leaps and bounds, and has developed into a manufacturer that is comparable to global leaders.

“We continually strive for improvement in every aspect of our processes and this certification just goes to show that we as a company can operate on the same level of excellence as not only European companies but also American Companies,” said CEO of Namibia Plastics, Johan Struwig.

Caption: Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman, Sven Thieme (left) congratulates Namibia Plastics CEO, Johan Struwig (right) on NP’s recent achievement as the first Namibian company to be awarded a United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Certificate. NP Quality Assurance & Compliance Manager, José-Luis Pretorius looks on.