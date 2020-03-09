Africa’s only junior rugby tournament postponed due to Corona Virus concerns

Rugby Africa has postponed the U20 Barthes Trophy until further notice, amid the corona virus concerns, according to a statement released by the body Tuesday on its website.

The 2020 edition of the continental youth tournament was scheduled for April 19, 22 and 26 in Nairobi, Kenya and participating teams included the hosts, Namibia, Senegal, Madagascar, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia.

Namibia was in Pool B alongside Senegal, Zimbabwe and Cote d’Ivoire.

Khaled Babbou, President Rugby Africa stated on behalf of the Rugby Africa Executive Committee in a statement in consultation with Kenya Rugby Union and World Rugby said, “The Government has, with immediate effect banned all meetings, conferences and events of international nature in Kenya.”

“The tournament is not canceled, but only postponed to a later date which we will communicate in due time. We thank the Kenyan Rugby Union for their tremendous support,” he added.

The Barthes Trophy is the only junior tournament in Africa and 8 national U20 teams compete for the title.

Kenya won the previous edition in 2019 after defeating Namibia in the final.