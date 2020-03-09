Huawei supports 30th Independence celebrations

China’s telecommunications giant, Huawei Namibia donated devices worth N$200,000 which will be used for exciting promo and activations ahead of the 30th year anniversary musical concert scheduled for 21 March

Huawei on Monday joined other sponsors that include, digital enabler, MTC, Tafel Lager, Nasria as well as multifaceted group Profile Investment Holdings in support of the musical concert.

The concert will see a strong line up of Africa’s top musicians like Nigerians, Tiwa Savage, and D’Banj, as well as South African man of the moment Master KG.

This will be the first time that D’Banj, Tiwa Savage and Master KG will be making the trip to Namibia for an act.

Huawei has been operating in Namibia for the past 10 years and has played a significant role in the various sectors that include assisting the ICT sector, social responsibility activities that include drought relief funding as well as low-cost housing construction countrywide through the Buy-A-Brick initiative.