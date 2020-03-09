Cricket Namibia bags sponsor for all international games on home soil

Cricket Namibia last week signed a two-year contract with one of Africa’s biggest premium beer brands, Castle Lite, as the official sponsor for all international games to be played on home soil.

The series will be named Castle Lite Series Namibia 2020.

Cricket Namibia’s marketing manager, Natalia Nauyoma said they are very fortunate to enter a partnership with Castle Lite for the hosting rights of all the tournaments that will be held in 2020 to 2021.

“A sponsorship like this allows us to activate our events in a professional way, create a better spectator experience and it fits right with Cricket Namibia’s vision of having a ‘family weekend’ at a cricket field,” she added.

Namibia’s first international series on home soil is against the Netherlands from 25 March to 1 April in Windhoek.

“Cricket Namibia is pleased to announce that all games will be live-streamed and made available to all Namibians on Cricket Namibia website and at viewing areas around Namibia,” she concluded.