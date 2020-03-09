Celebrating women’s achievements everyday

The Professional Provident Society (PPS) celebrated International Women’s Day with their fourth annual Women’s Breakfast on 6 March at the River Crossing Lodge.

They paid tribute to women who have achieved success in the corporate or private arena and have made efforts towards development in Namibia in their respective fields.

Chief Operating Officer at PPS, Almarie Bartsch said it is important for everyone to actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perception, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements every day. “Women empowerment is key to the development of a nation, therefore, we must work towards achieving these goals and be role models to others especially our daughter and younger women in society,” she added.

While, Executive of Brand Marketing and Communications, Ayanda Seboni emphasised on the importance of mental health and of taking care of personal needs. “We need to fill up our various buckets which include our family, health, self and friends, because all these factors play a vital role in allowing us to fully function as woman,” she highlighted.

Marketing specialist Melissa Goagoses thanked the women who attend the breakfast and emphasised on how proud they are to be able to re-connect with each women who made it to the event. “We hear so many testimonials and could conversate on constructive ways to celebrate being a woman in this new millennial and avoid some challenges that we can,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, founder of Poiyah Media, Ilke Platt encouraged the women to be the best that they can be and her theme centered around the faith and reminding each woman that she is a daughter of a King

“All of us can attest that we have been through a storm at some point in our lives, and as we get shaken, we at times have our crowns titled, thrown off and dirtied but we should also remember who we are,” she added. She further alerted the women to remind themselves of their worth, to put the crown back on, to dust it of and straighten it.

Platt made the ladies aware that, it will take the world 108 years to fill the gender gap, that 33000 girls become child birds every day, women in rural parts of African spend 40 billion hours a year collecting water and 6 countries give women equal legal work right as men according to the World Economic Reform.