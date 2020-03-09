Banks fall over their feet to entice young professionals even before they start working

Making sure that they meet new professionals before they start practising, Capricorn Private Wealth last week hosted a batch of newly-graduated chartered accountants.

Capricorn Private Wealth, a joint venture between Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Asset Management, invited the new professionals to an informal meet-and-greet to congratulate them on their success in the recent Professional Competence examination.

Only 44 out of 86 candidates passed this examination which was the first time that prospective chartered accountants were tested locally. The examination was conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia. This statutory body is sponsored by the Capricorn Group.

“As the proud corporate sponsor of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN), Capricorn Group took this one step further in their drive to being Connectors of Positive Change by collaborating with Capricorn Private Wealth to meet with a group of 20 of the successful young professionals to congratulate them on their achievement.” Capricorn stated.

“We not only wanted to congratulate the young professionals on passing the examination, but also provide them with insight on the world of banking and wealth for their futures,” said Capricorn Private Wealth’s Regenald Scott.