Select Page

Nambia hosts ECF-SADC Executive meeting

Posted by | Mar 9, 2020 |

Nambia hosts ECF-SADC Executive meeting

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) is hosting the bi-annual meeting of the Executive Committee (EXCO) of the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC countries (ECF-SADC from 9 to 12 March in Swakopmund.

Namibia currently holds office as Executive Chairperson of the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC countries (ECF-SADC). The meeting will be attended by delegates from different SADC Member States Electoral Management Bodies comprising of Chairpersons, Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers.

ECF-SADC is an independent organization comprising of Election Management Bodies (EMBs) in the SADC region and a Secretariat which is based in Gaborone, Botswana.

The ECF-SADC has been in place since July 1998 and is composed of 15 Electoral Management Bodies from the SADC member States. These are: Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Seychelles, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe.

Amongst its objectives, the ECF-SADC strives to strengthen co-operation amongst Electoral Commissions in the Southern African Development Community; and promote conditions conducive to credible and transparent elections in countries in the SADC region.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Tsumeb native husbands De Beers Group’s extensive game ranching and conservation interests

Tsumeb native husbands De Beers Group’s extensive game ranching and conservation interests

15 January 2019

Seminar focused on the enhancement of maritime security in Africa slated for Windhoek

Seminar focused on the enhancement of maritime security in Africa slated for Windhoek

10 May 2019

Engineering, key area for Namibia-China co-operation

Engineering, key area for Namibia-China co-operation

2 September 2016

Four new councillors elected to Law Society council for 19/20 term

Four new councillors elected to Law Society council for 19/20 term

7 January 2020