President lauds the sterling role played by the late former UN Secretary General

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob lauded the sterling role of the former UN Secretary General in directing the work of the United Nations for an independent Namibia.

Geingob joined the world in expressing condolences following the passing of Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, the former Secretary General of the United Nations.

Remembering the legacy of the fifth UN Secretary General, Geingob in a statement from the Presidency on Thursday said de Cuéllar played a pivotal role in steering UN efforts for an independent Namibia.

“Our transition to Independence was difficult and I credit de Cuéllar for his visionary leadership in directing the affairs of the United Nations Transition Assistance Group (UNTAG) and the broader UN family,” he said.

Geingob said his understanding of Namibia’s struggle for freedom and independence, and his unique insights on difficult issues were key to laying the foundation for peaceful elections and transition to independence on 21 March 1990.

“May the soul of this brilliant son of the global South rest in peace,” he added.

A citizen of Peru in South America, de Cuéllar led the United Nations’ efforts leading to the independence of Namibia in 1990. He died at the age of 100 years.