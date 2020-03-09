China pledges 1,000 Corona Virus testing kits for Namibia

China through its Namibian Embassy on Thursday pledged about 1000 reagent testing kits for Corona Virus to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming told the media that the kits are meant to help strengthen preparedness to deal with any possible outbreak.

“We will offer and will do whatever we can to support Africa to strengthen the precautions. We have resumed normal production to manufacture masks or protection clothing. My government is considering providing some necessary material support for African countries,” Zhang said.

The ambassador fears that African countries, including Namibia, with less advanced public health systems could be worse off should they not invest in equipment for early detection of the Corona Virus.

“Through bilateral cooperation, China is willing to assist the countries in their national response plans,” he said.

Zhang expressed gratitude for Namibia’s solidarity message following the outbreak of the Corona Virus.

“This is genuine support from real brother and sister and we value it. We cherish the support; it has given China great momentum to win this battle against the virus. The virus has no borders, we are in the same global village,” he said.

The Health Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula said the testing reagents would complement the testing kits acquired by the Namibia Institute of Pathology and have results delivered within hours.

Caption: Illustration of reagent testing kits for Corona Virus