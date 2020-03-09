Nedbank Namibia reiterates gender diversity in the workplace – #EachforEqual

In celebrating International Women’s Day slated for 8 March, Nedbank Namibia reflected on years of commitment to creating an inclusive organisation that recognises gender diversity in the workplace.

Nedbank’s Head of Human Capital, Faith Cloete said concerted efforts have been maintained over the past decade to ensure adequate representation of women, with just under 64% of Nedbank staff being women, with 56% them employed in middle and upper management structures.

“We also support the women in our organisation with upskilling initiatives and continuous efforts towards professional development. It’s a year on year effort,” Cloete said.

For this year, the theme for International Women’s Day is #EachforEqual, defined as being about collective individualism. Cloete noted as the global campaign reiterates Nedbank can make change happen.

“I encourage people all over the country to post their #IWD2020 message on social media with their ‘hands out’ equal pose for a strong call to action for others to support #EachforEqual. We are all parts of a whole. Our individual actions, conversations, behaviours and mindsets can have an impact on our society at large, and that is the impact we want to make, the corporate footprint we wish to leave in Namibia,” Cloete added.

The first International Women’s Day was commemorated in 1911 and was supported by over one million people. Today, International Women’s Day belongs to all groups of women and girls collectively, the world over.